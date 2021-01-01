 Loading…

Cosmic Fruit MCT Tincture

by OM Extracts

OM Extracts Concentrates Ingestible Cosmic Fruit MCT Tincture

About this product

Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. Cosmic Fruit Grown by Green Source Gardens 717mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 558.9mg THC & 2.4mg CBD per bottle Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) 119.1mg THC & 2.4mg CBD per serving Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Cosmic Fruit: Papaya x Purple Extra-Terrestrial Vehicle, bred by GSG. It has a sweet smell of lemons and tropical fruit. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

