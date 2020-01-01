About this product
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Durban Poison 468mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 366mg THC & 66mg CBD per bottle 12.2mg THC & 2.2mgCBD per serving Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Durban Poison: Ed Rosenthal picked up this landrace variety in Southern Africa in the 1970's. Sweet Earthy aroma. *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.