 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Durban Poison THC MCT Tincture

Durban Poison THC MCT Tincture

by OM Extracts

Write a review
OM Extracts Concentrates Ingestible Durban Poison THC MCT Tincture

Learn More

About this product

Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Durban Poison 468mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 366mg THC & 66mg CBD per bottle 12.2mg THC & 2.2mgCBD per serving Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Durban Poison: Ed Rosenthal picked up this landrace variety in Southern Africa in the 1970's. Sweet Earthy aroma. *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

OM Extracts Logo
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place