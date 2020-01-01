Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole-plant Winterized CO2 Oil with Zero Additives. Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. Full test results, cannabinoid and terpene profiles at www.OMEXTRACTS.com 9:1 CBD:THC 70.8% Total Cannabinoids 6.4% THC & 59.7% CBD 3.1% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, Myrcene, Guaiol Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, luer lock stainless steel tip. *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
Be the first to review this product.
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.