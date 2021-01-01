Game Changer Raw CO2 FECO
About this product
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Game Changer 535 mg Total Cannabinoids 396.4 mg THC & 57.5mg CBD 3.7% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, Limonene Game Changer: Purple Dragon (Blue Dragon x Purple Urkle) x Green Thai. This landrace hybrid’s lineage offers deep relief (from the purps) and an awakening boost (from the Thai). Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
OM Extracts
About this strain
Game Changer
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Terpinolene
- Limonene
Game Changer is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Dragon with Green Thai. Game Changer produces euphoric effects and is an ideal strain for those new to cannabis. This strain features a loud aroma of tropical fruit, grape and floral undertones. Growers say Game Changer has twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and chronic pain.
