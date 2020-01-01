About this product
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical grade extract is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Golden Goat Grown by Village Green 552.9mg Total Cannabinoids 48.57mg THC & 0mg CBD 12.31% Terpenes Top 4: βCaryophyllene,αHumulene, Limonene, αBisabolol Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours Golden Goat: This flavorful cross of Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk and Hawaiian-Ramulan is fruity, sweet and spicy. *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Golden Goat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.