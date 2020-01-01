About this product

Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Green C. CBD 1:1 Grown by Sweden CBD 630mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 240mg THC & 345mg CBD per bottle 8mg THC & 11.5mg CBD per serving Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Sweden CBD is located in the Applegate Valley at the base of the Siskiyou Mountains in Southern Oregon. The farm has been operating for the past seven years in various forms including an organic hop farm, a medical garden and now as a recreational farm focusing on high CBD strains THC/CBD hybrids. Green Crack CBD Genetics info from Sweden CBD: "Green Crack X California Orange CBD" Spicy pine and orange 1:1 CBD:THC *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.