  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Green C. CBD 1:1 MCT Tincture

Green C. CBD 1:1 MCT Tincture

by OM Extracts

OM Extracts Concentrates Ingestible Green C. CBD 1:1 MCT Tincture

About this product

Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Green C. CBD 1:1 Grown by Sweden CBD 630mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 240mg THC & 345mg CBD per bottle 8mg THC & 11.5mg CBD per serving Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Sweden CBD is located in the Applegate Valley at the base of the Siskiyou Mountains in Southern Oregon. The farm has been operating for the past seven years in various forms including an organic hop farm, a medical garden and now as a recreational farm focusing on high CBD strains THC/CBD hybrids. Green Crack CBD Genetics info from Sweden CBD: "Green Crack X California Orange CBD" Spicy pine and orange 1:1 CBD:THC *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place