  Kosher Kush Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil (FECO)

by OM Extracts

About this product

Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical-grade extract is Alcohol-Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Kosher Kush Grown by Village Green 683.9mg Total Cannabinoids 605.9mg THC & 8.6mg CBD 3.4% Terpenes Top 4: βCaryophyllene, Myrcene, αPinene, Limonene Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*

Kosher Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place