About this product
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical-grade extract is Alcohol-Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Kosher Kush Grown by Village Green 683.9mg Total Cannabinoids 605.9mg THC & 8.6mg CBD 3.4% Terpenes Top 4: βCaryophyllene, Myrcene, αPinene, Limonene Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Kosher Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.