  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lifted Lemons 1:1 Winterized CO2 Vape Cartridge

Lifted Lemons 1:1 Winterized CO2 Vape Cartridge

by OM Extracts

About this product

Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole-plant Winterized CO2 Oil with Zero Additives. Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. Full test results, cannabinoid and terpene profiles at www.OMEXTRACTS.com Lifted Lemons 1:1 (CBD:THC) 67.74% Total Cannabinoids 25.29% THC & 34.58% CBD 4.65% Terpenes Top 4:  β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Limonene Lineage: Lifter mixed with Golden Lemons (Kosher Kush x Lemon Skunk) Packaged in a Glass CCELL Tank, 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil, Ceramic Mouthpiece *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*1:1 CBD:THC

About this brand

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place