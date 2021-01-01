Lifted OG Kush 1:1 MCT Tincture
About this product
Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. Lifted OG Kush 1:1 954.0mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 339.3mg THC & 490.8mg CBD per bottle Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) 11.3mg THC & 16.3mg CBD per serving Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Lifted OG Kush: OG Kush (a sour pheno Private Reserve, aka OG #18, selected by DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada) mixed with Lifter for a balanced 1:1 varietal blend. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.
About this brand
OM Extracts
