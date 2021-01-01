G-Wagon RSO 1g
by verano
1 gram
$65.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. Lifter 18:1 624mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 34.8mg THC & 606mg CBD per bottle Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) 1.1mg THC & 20.2mg CBD per serving Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Lifter (SH50 x Early Resin Berry). A field-bred variety of the CBD classic ACDC (Cannatonic). Lifter was the first CBD Hemp variety to reach national status and continues to uplift CBD patients with a consistent experience. Bred by Oregon CBD. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
