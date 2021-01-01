Master Kush Winterized CO2 Oil Dripper
by OM ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances. Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles! Master Kush Grown by Village Green 66.3% Total Cannabinoids 54.8% THC & 6.4% CBD 8.3% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Farnesene, α-Humulene, α-Farnesene Master Kush: Hindu Kush x Skunk. This cross of two famous landraces has pungent notes of earth and wood with a lemon base note. Bred by White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
OM Extracts
About this strain
Master Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.