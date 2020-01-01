About this product
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical-grade extract is Alcohol-Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Montana Silvertip Grown by Alter Farms 623.5 mg Total Cannabinoids 531.1 mg THC & 2.0 mg CBD 6.6% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
About this strain
Montana Silvertip
Montana Silvertip is a Granddaddy Purple and Super Silver Haze hybrid cross that inherits the name of its homeland. Typical medical applications for Montana Silvertip include ADD/ADHD, migraines, and anxiety.