Ogre CBG 1:1 Winterized CO2 Dripper

by OM Extracts

OM Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Ogre CBG 1:1 Winterized CO2 Dripper

About this product

Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole-plant Winterized CO2 Oil with Zero Additives. Ideal for smoking/ vaping/ dabbing at low temperatures. Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Ogre CBG 1:1 (CBD:THC) 62.3% Total Cannabinoids 28.7% THC & 22.7% CBD 6.6% CBG 3.5% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, Guaiol, α-Humulene Genetics: Ogre (a skunky phenotype of Sensi Star) mixed with Hawaiian Haze Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, luer lock stainless steel tip. *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*

Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.

About this brand

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place