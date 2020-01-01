Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole-plant Winterized CO2 Oil with Zero Additives. Ideal for smoking/ vaping/ dabbing at low temperatures. Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Ogre CBG 1:1 (CBD:THC) 62.3% Total Cannabinoids 28.7% THC & 22.7% CBD 6.6% CBG 3.5% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, Guaiol, α-Humulene Genetics: Ogre (a skunky phenotype of Sensi Star) mixed with Hawaiian Haze Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, luer lock stainless steel tip. *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
Be the first to review this product.
Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.