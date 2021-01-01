Panama Red 3:1 Raw CO2 FECO
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Panama Red 3:1 650.0 mg Total Cannabinoids 140.2 mg THC & 412.9 mg CBD 4.3% Terpenes Top 4: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, α-Humulene Panama Red is an old-school Landrace variety with a similar cult following to other long-flowering Landrace genetics, like Columbian Gold and Durban Poison. Our family was honored for the opportunity to grow this selection. Bred and maintained by Coastal Seed Co @kagyu1. Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit us at www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
OM Extracts
Panama Red
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Panama Red is best described as an old-school cannabis classic. Originating from Panama, this pure sativa rose to stardom in the late 1960’s thanks to its speedy and intense effects, bordering on psychedelic. As cannabis cultivation matured, Panama Red, which has a lengthy flowering time of at least 11 weeks, was left behind for faster growing strains and increased profits. However, those who fondly recall days of its prominence love its smooth medicating experience and loftily contemplate its revival. If you can get your hands on this sentimental throwback, do not hesitate to groove down memory lane and enjoy the ride.
