G-Wagon RSO 1g
by verano
1 gram
$65.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. Pineapple 10:1 801mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 366.6mg THC & 653.7mg CBD per bottle Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) 2.22mg THC & 21.7mg CBD per serving Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.
