About this product

Pineapple Princess Raw CO2 FECO Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Raw CO2 FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil). Alcohol-Free. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Pineapple Princess Grown by Cannassentials 661.0 mg Total Cannabinoids 557.3 mg THC & 3.3 mg CBD 13.4% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene. α-Farnesene, Limonene Golden Pineapple x Jack Black (Cindy 88 x Grape Ape f3). For the uplifting spring-into-summer vibes you crave after a 12-month winter, look no further. Bred by Cannassentials' friend EJ (on Instagram @collectiveaction ) Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.