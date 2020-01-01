About this product

Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical-grade extract is Alcohol-Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Pinkleberry Kush Grown by Green Source Gardens 668.4 mg Total Cannabinoids 580.7 mg THC & 14.0 mg CBD 5.03% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, Terpinolene, Limonene Linage: Blackberry Kush, F5 bred by GSG and selected for flavor and the classic pink pistils. As featured in High Times, this world-famous pink and purple flower has a sweet, peppery flavor and an earthy, floral aroma. Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*