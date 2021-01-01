 Loading…

Ratios 1:1 Winterized CO2 Vape Cartridge

by OM Extracts

OM Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Ratios 1:1 Winterized CO2 Vape Cartridge

About this product

OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances. Blue Dream Kush CBD 3:1 63.1% Total Cannabinoids 13.6% THC & 43.3% CBD 3.2% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, Guaiol Blue Dream Kush CBD: Blue Dream Kush (Hog’s Kush x Blue Dream x Sandstorm) mixed with Lifter (SH50 x Early Resin Berry). Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece For more information, Test Results, and Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit OMExtracts.com/testing WARNING: For use only by adults 21 and older. Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

