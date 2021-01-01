 Loading…

  Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  Sour Cookies Winterized CO2 Dripper
Hybrid

Sour Cookies Winterized CO2 Dripper

by OM Extracts

Write a review
OM Extracts Concentrates Ingestible Sour Cookies Winterized CO2 Dripper

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances. Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles! Sour Cookies 75.4% Total Cannabinoids 57.1% THC & 10.0% CBD 2.3% Terpenes Top 3: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol Sour Cookies: Sour Diesel (Riri cut from Reservoir Seeds) x GSC (Forum S1 cut). Sour gassy maple aroma with a floral sugar cookie bite. Bred by Mamiko Seeds. Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.

About this brand

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

About this strain

Sour Cookies

Sour Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and crebreal. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for over an hour. Sour Cookies smells doughy and pungent with overtones of hash and fuel.

