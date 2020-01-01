About this product

Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical grade extract is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Sour Diesel Grown by Ananda Fams 481.4mg Total Cannabinoids 442.8mg THC & < LOQ CBD 14.48% Terpenes Top 4: βCaryophyllene, Limonene, αHumulene, αBisabolol Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours Ananda Farms: "Dedication to our craft, terrior and tilth of the land create the foundation of Ananda Farms. Located in Williams, Southern Oregon, our Sun Grown and Clean Green Certified flowers are produced with organically amended native soil. Meticulous harvest and curing practices contribute greatly to the consistent terpene and cannabinoid profiles that Ananda Farm has become known for." www.anandafarmscannabis.com Sour Diesel: Pungent fuel and sour citrus notes classic variety with Caryophyllene and Limonene dominant terpenes. *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*