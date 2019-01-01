About this product
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical-grade extract is Alcohol-Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Sour Space Candy 8:1 Grown by OM Farms 681.6mg Total Cannabinoids 67.3mg THC & 528mg CBD 2.5% Terpenes Top 4: βCaryophyllene, Myrcene, αBisabolol, Guaiol Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
About this strain
Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.