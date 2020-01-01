About this product
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical grade extract is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Sour Tangie Grown by Sweden CBD 42.69% Total Cannabinoids 38.14% THC & 0.29% CBD 23.53% Terpenes Top 4: βCaryophyllene, Myrcene, αHumulene, αPinene Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
About this strain
Sour Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.