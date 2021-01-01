Special Sauce 4:1 MCT Tincture
About this product
Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. Special Sauce 4:1 711mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 131.1mg THC & 500.4mg CBD per bottle Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) 4.3mg THC & 16.6mg CBD per serving Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Special Sauce x Early Resin Berry. This Oregon CBD's flagship line, containing exotic astringent berry smells. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.
About this brand
OM Extracts
About this strain
Special Sauce
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
