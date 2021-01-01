 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Special Sauce 4:1 MCT Tincture
Hybrid

Special Sauce 4:1 MCT Tincture

by OM Extracts

Write a review
OM Extracts Concentrates Ingestible Special Sauce 4:1 MCT Tincture

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. Special Sauce 4:1 711mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 131.1mg THC & 500.4mg CBD per bottle Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) 4.3mg THC & 16.6mg CBD per serving Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Special Sauce x Early Resin Berry. This Oregon CBD's flagship line, containing exotic astringent berry smells. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.

About this brand

OM Extracts Logo
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

About this strain

Special Sauce

Special Sauce
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review