About this product

Full Spectrum, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical grade extract is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Suver Haze 17:1 CBD:THC Grown by OM Farms 659.9mg Total Cannabinoids 33.5mg THC & 576.5mg CBD 4.44% Terpenes Top 4: Myrcene, βCaryophyllene, αBisabolol, αHumulene Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours Suver Haze: "Our first legitimate R&D facility was located along Suver Road, in the former epicenter of Oregon grass seed development. The area has a rich farming and social history and we offer this as our contribution to the legend. This variety is derived from crossing our “Special Sauce” mom with our select (THC) Neville’s Haze male in 2015, followed by intensive line breeding and selecting. We knew from the beginning that there was something special about this particular plant! After flowering her in greenhouses in 2017 for the first time, she moved from “special” to “legend” status. Our Suver #8 mom has the most unique and intoxicating noise we’ve smelled in a CBD line; nearly equal parts farnesene and beta-caryophyllene as the co-dominant terpenes create an exotic sour apple flavor." - Oregon CBD *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*