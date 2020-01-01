 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  5. Suver Haze 17:1 Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil (FECO)

Suver Haze 17:1 Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil (FECO)

by OM Extracts

About this product

Full Spectrum, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical grade extract is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Suver Haze 17:1 CBD:THC Grown by OM Farms 659.9mg Total Cannabinoids 33.5mg THC & 576.5mg CBD 4.44% Terpenes Top 4: Myrcene, βCaryophyllene, αBisabolol, αHumulene Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours Suver Haze: "Our first legitimate R&D facility was located along Suver Road, in the former epicenter of Oregon grass seed development. The area has a rich farming and social history and we offer this as our contribution to the legend. This variety is derived from crossing our “Special Sauce” mom with our select (THC) Neville’s Haze male in 2015, followed by intensive line breeding and selecting. We knew from the beginning that there was something special about this particular plant! After flowering her in greenhouses in 2017 for the first time, she moved from “special” to “legend” status. Our Suver #8 mom has the most unique and intoxicating noise we’ve smelled in a CBD line; nearly equal parts farnesene and beta-caryophyllene as the co-dominant terpenes create an exotic sour apple flavor." - Oregon CBD *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*

About this strain

Suver Haze

Suver Haze

Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

About this brand

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place