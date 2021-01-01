 Loading…

  Tropical Cookies & Cream Winterized CO2 Vape Cart
Tropical Cookies & Cream Winterized CO2 Vape Cart

by OM Extracts

OM Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Tropical Cookies & Cream Winterized CO2 Vape Cart

OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances. Tropical Cookies & Cream 55% Total Cannabinoids 44.8% THC & 1.2% CBD 9.1% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Ocimene, α-Humulene, Limonene Tropical Cookies & Cream: Hawaiian mixed with Cookies and Cream (Starfighter x GSC). Sugar-sweet flavors and a minty-citrus aroma. Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

Hawaiian is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide happy and creative thoughts. This strain features an aroma that will remind you of tropical fruits. Hawaiian pairs well with relaxing at the end of a long day, or simply being at the beach. Growers say this strain produces light green buds. Medical marijuana patients choose Hawaiian to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder and muscle spasms.

 

