OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances. Tropical Cookies & Cream 55% Total Cannabinoids 44.8% THC & 1.2% CBD 9.1% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Ocimene, α-Humulene, Limonene Tropical Cookies & Cream: Hawaiian mixed with Cookies and Cream (Starfighter x GSC). Sugar-sweet flavors and a minty-citrus aroma. Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Hawaiian is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide happy and creative thoughts. This strain features an aroma that will remind you of tropical fruits. Hawaiian pairs well with relaxing at the end of a long day, or simply being at the beach. Growers say this strain produces light green buds. Medical marijuana patients choose Hawaiian to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder and muscle spasms.
