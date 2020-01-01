About this product
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole-plant Winterized CO2 Oil with Zero Additives. Ideal for smoking/ vaping/ dabbing on low temperatures. May also be absorbed under the tongue, with food, topically, or in capsule/suppository. Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Viper Cookies 58.32% Total Cannabinoids 48.19% THC & 2.87% CBD 8.27% Terpenes Top 4: beta Caryophyllene, alpha Humulene, Guaiol, Valencene Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, luer lock stainless steel tip. *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
