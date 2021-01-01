 Loading…

Wizard Fruit + High Voltage Raw CO2 FECO

by OM Extracts

Wizard Fruit + High Voltage Raw CO2 FECO

About this product

We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Wizard Fruit + High Voltage Grown by Green Source Gardens 580mg Total Cannabinoids 487mg THC & 24mg CBD 12.14% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, Limonene Wizard Fruit + High Voltage: Wizard Fruit (Wonder Goo x Cosmic Fruit) mixed with High Voltage (Voltron x High Lama), both bred by GSG. High Voltage’s effect is earthy and robust, while Wizard Fruit is sweet and balanced. This blend offers a grounding clarity in the lineage of Williams Wonder, a classic old-school Oregon variety. Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.

About this brand

OM Extracts Logo
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

