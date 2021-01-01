About this product

* 3rd Place Best Topical Winner Emerald Cup 2019 * Stimulate the senses with OM’s Love Balm—a silky blend of coconut oil, shea butter, calendula, and olive oil to inspire touch and play. Gentle enough for your face, pure enough for your most intimate places. Made with organic ingredients. Not latex safe. OM’s Love Balm is formulated to be intentionally emollient and soft to the touch. It may become liquid in a warm room. Simply put the balm in the fridge or freezer before use, if you prefer.