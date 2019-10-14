 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Label by Om Pacific

by Om Pacific

About this product

Contains 500 mg of non-G.M.O hemp derived phytocannabinoids Broad spectrum 0% THC 30 ml bottle 100% U.S. grown and processed Kosher and Halal certified Third party lab tested for purity and potency

1 customer review

TAZZ_MMA

I've been doing MMA for nearly 10 years and a lot of aches and pains started accumulating, especially in my back. I used some other products but nothing alleviated the pain better than Om Pacific!

from Om Pacificon October 14th, 2019

Thank you so much! Glad it helps you and keeps you training!

About this brand

