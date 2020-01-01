 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
O-Shot CBD Arousal Oil for Women

by Omax® Health CBD

$39.95MSRP

About this product

O-Shot CBD Arousal Oil for women is a luxurious oil that instantly heightens sensations and arousal for more intense orgasms! Liquid coconut oil with CBD and botanicals provides erotic tingling, gentle warming and lubrication for enhanced sexual pleasure. Sensually aromatic and fully edible, this formula can be used for foreplay, oral pleasure, and self-pleasure without any psychoactive effects. Use LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off your first bottle.

About this brand

Omax® Health develops premium quality, pure, and potent CBD based nutraceuticals and healthcare products to help consumers live life to the max. Since 2008, athletes, doctors and wellness obsessed consumers have relied on our products for their efficacy and therapeutic results. All CBD products go through a rigorous process of testing and quality control.