 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CryoFreeze CBD Pain Relief Roll-On

CryoFreeze CBD Pain Relief Roll-On

by Omax® Health CBD

Write a review
Omax® Health CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CryoFreeze CBD Pain Relief Roll-On
Omax® Health CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CryoFreeze CBD Pain Relief Roll-On
Omax® Health CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CryoFreeze CBD Pain Relief Roll-On
Omax® Health CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CryoFreeze CBD Pain Relief Roll-On
Omax® Health CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CryoFreeze CBD Pain Relief Roll-On

$39.95MSRP

About this product

Omax CryoFreeze CBD Pain Relief Roll-On deeply penetrates aching joints, muscles and injuries with intensely cooling Menthol and CBD. The cryotherapy formula instantly ices-out the pain with 10 natural pain-relief ingredients that block pain receptors, reduce inflammation, and improve muscle & joint flexibility. Get pain relief instantly while improving recovery. Use LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off your first bottle.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Omax® Health CBD Logo
Omax® Health develops premium quality, pure, and potent CBD based nutraceuticals and healthcare products to help consumers live life to the max. Since 2008, athletes, doctors and wellness obsessed consumers have relied on our products for their efficacy and therapeutic results. All CBD products go through a rigorous process of testing and quality control.