 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Omax Sleep & Stress Remedy :: Hemp CBD Blend

Omax Sleep & Stress Remedy :: Hemp CBD Blend

by Omax® Health CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Omax® Health CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Omax Sleep & Stress Remedy :: Hemp CBD Blend
Omax® Health CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Omax Sleep & Stress Remedy :: Hemp CBD Blend
Omax® Health CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Omax Sleep & Stress Remedy :: Hemp CBD Blend
Omax® Health CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Omax Sleep & Stress Remedy :: Hemp CBD Blend

$59.95MSRP

About this product

Omax Sleep & Stress Remedy is a patent-pending blend of three ingredients: full-spectrum hemp oil CBD (5 mg per capsule), patented ProResolv™ omega-3 with our 4:1 ratio, and AlphaWave® L-Theanine from green tea. The synergistic ingredients help maximize support to the endocannabinoid system without negative sedation effects, allowing it to be effective for both daytime calming and night time sleep. The formula was developed to help relax the body and mind, restore optimal sleep quality, relieve anxious nerves and provide an overall sense of well-being. Every batch is tested twice by independent laboratories to ensure no pesticides, heavy metals, dioxins, or PCBs. CBD affects the body’s endocannabinoid system which is tasked with regulating a wide variety of functions including mood, sleep, hormone production, nervous and immune system responses. Unlike other CBD products, Stress Remedy's secret is the patent-pending blend of three therapeutic ingredients, that puts your body in the ultimate bliss zone, with no THC and no high! Packed in individual blister packs for safety and purity. Use LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off your first box. Omax Stress Remedy delivers the ultimate power-trio of clinically researched ingredients to support mind and body wellness. Contains a patent-pending blend of pharmaceutical strength ingredients, including: Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil Our full spectrum hemp oil contains 5 mg of phytocannabinoids in each dose, super critical distilled from the stalk & stems of European hemp. Combining our CBD with Omega-3s help improve bio-availability and the synergistic properties of all ingredients. ProResolv Omega 3 Highly concentrated omega 3s from sustainably sourced anchovies and sardines, support optimal inflammatory response, for healthy joints, heart, mood and mind. AlphaWave L-Theanine Highly purified amino acids, found in green tea leaves, act as an effective natural relaxant, stimulating alpha waves in the brain.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

caralynbeauty

#omaxhealth PHYTO-MAX STRESS REMEDY Comes in beautiful designed box that has 3 blister packs inside with 20 gel caps on each one. Which is equivalent to a 30 day supply. Omax stress remedy with Phyto-Max helps calm the body & mind with a therapeutic blend of hemp derived Phytocannabinoids (CBD)(non-psychoactive), Omega 3 & L-Theanine. Studies have shown that Phytocannabinoids (CBD) can provide a wealth of health benefits & it’s commonly used to help treat anxiety, depression, stress, high blood pressure, PTSD, reduce chronic pain & inflammation by impacting endocannabinoid receptor activity in the brain & the list goes on! Phyto-Max Stress Remedy gel caps are clinically formulated to support optimal inflammatory response, enhance relaxation and harmonize the endocannabinoid system. The formula in these gel caps was developed to help relax the body & mind, restore optimal sleep quality at night, relieve anxious nerves & provide an overall sense of well-being. I've been taking 2 gel caps every morning with my breakfast for about 3 weeks now. I've been noticing that I'm feeling more calm throughout my day, less anxious, my endometriosis pain has been better & I'm sleeping a lot better at night. I really 💜 these gel capsules & I Highly Recommend you give them a try for yourself. Thank You @omaxhealth These wonderful life changing gel capsules, have really been helping me with my everyday health struggles💋 I Give them 5++ Stars! _ INGREDIENTS: Phyto-Max Proprietary Blend (700 mg) Omega 3 Fatty Acids (530 mg) EPA (400 mg), DHA (100 mg), Hemp Oil (Stalk & Stem) Phytocannabinoids (10 mg), L-Theanine (100 mg),Highly refined Fish Oil (from purified anchovies & sardines), lecithin (soy), beeswax, mixed tocopherols (antioxidant)

Bjpagano

This product is amazing! Can’t say enough good things about it! Immediate incredible results with no side effects- experience a calmer, more present, less anxious version of yourself within hours. Sleep better, wake refreshed, ready to conquer the day! Only regret that I did not find this product sooner!

About this brand

Omax® Health CBD Logo
Omax® Health develops premium quality, pure, and potent CBD based nutraceuticals and healthcare products to help consumers live life to the max. Since 2008, athletes, doctors and wellness obsessed consumers have relied on our products for their efficacy and therapeutic results. All CBD products go through a rigorous process of testing and quality control.