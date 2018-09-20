About this product

Omax Sleep & Stress Remedy is a patent-pending blend of three ingredients: full-spectrum hemp oil CBD (5 mg per capsule), patented ProResolv™ omega-3 with our 4:1 ratio, and AlphaWave® L-Theanine from green tea. The synergistic ingredients help maximize support to the endocannabinoid system without negative sedation effects, allowing it to be effective for both daytime calming and night time sleep. The formula was developed to help relax the body and mind, restore optimal sleep quality, relieve anxious nerves and provide an overall sense of well-being. Every batch is tested twice by independent laboratories to ensure no pesticides, heavy metals, dioxins, or PCBs. CBD affects the body’s endocannabinoid system which is tasked with regulating a wide variety of functions including mood, sleep, hormone production, nervous and immune system responses. Unlike other CBD products, Stress Remedy's secret is the patent-pending blend of three therapeutic ingredients, that puts your body in the ultimate bliss zone, with no THC and no high! Packed in individual blister packs for safety and purity. Use LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off your first box. Omax Stress Remedy delivers the ultimate power-trio of clinically researched ingredients to support mind and body wellness. Contains a patent-pending blend of pharmaceutical strength ingredients, including: Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil Our full spectrum hemp oil contains 5 mg of phytocannabinoids in each dose, super critical distilled from the stalk & stems of European hemp. Combining our CBD with Omega-3s help improve bio-availability and the synergistic properties of all ingredients. ProResolv Omega 3 Highly concentrated omega 3s from sustainably sourced anchovies and sardines, support optimal inflammatory response, for healthy joints, heart, mood and mind. AlphaWave L-Theanine Highly purified amino acids, found in green tea leaves, act as an effective natural relaxant, stimulating alpha waves in the brain.