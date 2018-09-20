caralynbeauty
on September 20th, 2018
#omaxhealth PHYTO-MAX STRESS REMEDY Comes in beautiful designed box that has 3 blister packs inside with 20 gel caps on each one. Which is equivalent to a 30 day supply. Omax stress remedy with Phyto-Max helps calm the body & mind with a therapeutic blend of hemp derived Phytocannabinoids (CBD)(non-psychoactive), Omega 3 & L-Theanine. Studies have shown that Phytocannabinoids (CBD) can provide a wealth of health benefits & it’s commonly used to help treat anxiety, depression, stress, high blood pressure, PTSD, reduce chronic pain & inflammation by impacting endocannabinoid receptor activity in the brain & the list goes on! Phyto-Max Stress Remedy gel caps are clinically formulated to support optimal inflammatory response, enhance relaxation and harmonize the endocannabinoid system. The formula in these gel caps was developed to help relax the body & mind, restore optimal sleep quality at night, relieve anxious nerves & provide an overall sense of well-being. I've been taking 2 gel caps every morning with my breakfast for about 3 weeks now. I've been noticing that I'm feeling more calm throughout my day, less anxious, my endometriosis pain has been better & I'm sleeping a lot better at night. I really 💜 these gel capsules & I Highly Recommend you give them a try for yourself. Thank You @omaxhealth These wonderful life changing gel capsules, have really been helping me with my everyday health struggles💋 I Give them 5++ Stars! _ INGREDIENTS: Phyto-Max Proprietary Blend (700 mg) Omega 3 Fatty Acids (530 mg) EPA (400 mg), DHA (100 mg), Hemp Oil (Stalk & Stem) Phytocannabinoids (10 mg), L-Theanine (100 mg),Highly refined Fish Oil (from purified anchovies & sardines), lecithin (soy), beeswax, mixed tocopherols (antioxidant)