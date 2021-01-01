 Loading…

100% Natural Prerolls Box of 45 Wraps Honey Flavored Wraps

by OME Leaf Palms

OME 100% Natural Pre-rolls with slow and smooth and slow burn now available in New Honey flavor. Long Lasting Burn effect Slow and Smooth Burn All-Natural Best experience for relaxation What It includes: 15 Packs of 3 Wraps with 1 stick in each pack Total 45 rolls and 15 stick for your convenience Just Pack and Smoke All Easy Process

OME we are a Company that offers hand-rolled natural leaves for those looking for the slowest and smoothest burning smoke there is with Amazing flavors and Still keeps the Natural Effect in those Who love the Natural Taste and the best part is that leaves are free of Tobacco and Glue. The Natural Same Leaf Filter will be one of the best filter tips you have ever used giving it the same taste as the leaves even with the Exciting Flavors, it will help to make sure no loose herbs will fall through, So The customers can just pack and Enjoy. Great Products for All Industry of Smokers and people willing to an alternative to a slower and more Soothing smoke. Our Natural Pre-rolls can be packed with Any Choice of Herbs! We are confident in our products and providing the best quality. Long Lasting Burn effect Slow and Smooth Burn All-Natural Best experience for relaxation Just Pack and Smoke All Easy Process Every Puff is a Different Vibe.. #OME #omesmokerslover #omeleafpalms

