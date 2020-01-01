 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Recover Full Spectrum Body Balm

by OMG Farms

OMG Farms Recover Full Spectrum Body Balm

About this product

Our all natural full spectrum balm combines the soothing properties of beeswax and camphor oil with whole plant cannabinoids for powerful effects beneath the skin. Ingredients: Ricinis Communis Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Beeswax, Copemicia Cerifera Wax, Safflower Oil, Cannabis and Camphor Oil. A True THC Full Spectrum Product. Non-Petroleum. Our ultra premium cannabis oil is cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and prepared using clean, unheated extraction methods that retain the therapeutic properties of the cannabis plant. Experience the full spectrum of cannabinoids to help relieve pain, muscle soreness and tension. What is THC Full Spectrum? With OMG Farms, you can expect the highest quality that nature has to offer. Made with full spectrum cannabis oil, OMG Farms' sublingual oils contain the complete range of terpenes and cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant, including a microdose of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

About this brand

At OMG Farms, we put so much care into the all-natural cannabis products we create because of the care we have for the community we call home. Each of our products is infused with the finest flower California has to offer and made with you in mind. From Rise to Relax, and Relief to Recover, we can help you discover the experience right for you.