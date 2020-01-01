About this product

Recover CBD Skin Cream Nutrient-rich, all natural relief cream combining the soothing properties of jojoba and camphor oil with hemp-derived CBD for powerful effects beneath the skin. High in Vitamins B, C, and E. 600 mg of CBD Ingredients: Distilled Water, Aloe Vera, Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Meadowfoam Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Emulsifying Wax,Vegetable Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate,Vitamin C, Citric Acid, Rosemary Oil, Safflower Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), Camphor Oil. Feel Better Faster - Good for dry or irritated skin, stiffness and pain. - Works fast as a topical pain relief solution. - Delivers soothing relief in a powerful THC-free formulation - Targets CB2 receptors to relieve and soothe affected areas. - All Natural Ingredients - Hemp-Derived CBD - No Pesticides - Lab Tested - Sustainable Farming Practices - Supports Local USA Farmers FREE SHIPPING WITHIN THE U.S. Recover CBD Skin Cream Helps You Recover Faster With a Synergistic Blend of Plant-Based Ingredients CBD Cream has been shown to help regulate pain by increasing your natural endocannabinoids, decreasing your body's inflammatory response, and desensitizing pain receptors. CBD-infused products are trusted by professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts to reduce muscle soreness and tension. Our cream includes a blend of therapeutic plant-based ingredients for powerful effects beneath the skin. Cannabidiol (CBD) Has been shown to lower inflammation and activate your pain receptors to safely desensitize the nerve endings, resulting in less pain and soreness. Jojoba Oil Is a powerful emollient that mimics the natural oils produced by the body, acting like a protective shield against the elements to locks in moisture for hours, keeping skin feeling hydrated, soft, and supple. Gentle and non-comedogenic, jojoba oil does not block pores making it ideal for sensitive skin relief. Aloe Vera Has proteolytic enzymes which repairs dead skin, alleviates pain, moisturizes, reduces the skin temperature, is a natural exfoliant, fights aging, lessens the visibility of stretch marks/dark spots, and treats acne and psoriasis. Rosemary Oil Is an essential oil with naturally anti-inflammatory properties which makes it a great solution for unwanted swelling. Rosemary oil may help by expanding your blood vessels as well, thereby warming your blood and relieving unpleasant symptoms, such as pain, muscle cramps, numbness, digestive issues and coldness in the limbs. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.