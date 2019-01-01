 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by OMG Farms

All natural sublingual oil formulated for focus and energy. Combines hemp-derived CBD with Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (MCT) for fast effects and a refreshing taste. 500 mg of CBD 45 mg of Caffeine Ingredients: Olive oil, cannabidiol (CBD), caffeine (natural, organic), medium chain triglycerides (MCT), sunflower lecithin, methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), vitamin D3, natural mint flavor, blended terpenes. Boost Energy Without the Jitters - Delivers longer, more sustainable mental clarity. - Increases productivity naturally. - Delivers rapid energy in a powerful CBD formulation. - All Natural Ingredients - Hemp-Derived CBD - No Odor - No Pesticides - Lab Tested - Sustainable Farming Practices - Supports Local USA Farmers FREE SHIPPING WITHIN THE U.S. Rise Sublingual CBD Oil Can Help Enhance Productivity Naturally Rise Sublingual CBD Oil is an all natural dietary supplement formulated for focus and energy using hemp-derived CBD. It may help to enhance productivity without overstimulation. Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (MCT) MCT can improve memory and overall brain health of people with brain problems like brain fog. Since MCT oil is easily absorbed, it quickly boosts energy and increases ketones. MCT can also increase a person’s ability to work out longer during high-intensity exercise. Cannabidiol (CBD) CBD is able to give energy levels a boost by strengthening body cells that are responsible for making you feel sleepy and sluggish. It can help to reignite your focus and mental clarity, allowing you to think a lot clearer soon after taking it. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

At OMG Farms, we put so much care into the all-natural cannabis products we create because of the care we have for the community we call home. Each of our products is infused with the finest flower California has to offer and made with you in mind. From Rise to Relax, and Relief to Recover, we can help you discover the experience right for you.