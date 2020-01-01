 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

The Rooster™ Ready-To-Use Hybrid Vape Pen

by OMG Farms

About this product

Life is easy with your new, ready-to-use OMG Farms vape pen. The convenient carrying case and easy open flip top makes it easy to take on-the-go. No battery, no charger, just flip, puff, enjoy! Each pen comes pre-loaded with more than 150, 3-second tokes and the vaporizer heats the oil just enough to release the necessary cannabinoids without exposing you to any harmful byproducts. WHERE FARM AND TECH COME TOGETHER OMG Farms’ vape pen comes fully charged and pre-loaded with our proprietary blend of hybrid cannabis oil. These medical grade pens deliver consistent and potent cannabis. The patented technology in our pens allow for greater efficiency and a significantly reduced fail rate compared to other leading vape pens. The ease-of-use can’t be beat. Just open the flip-top OMG case and take a toke. You won’t be spilling pot or smearing oil on your table. You won’t be searching for a light or burning a hole in your favorite shirt with a wandering ember. It does not get any more convenient than the OMG Farms vape pen. ULTRA-PREMIUM CANNABIS OIL Each pen is loaded with 500MG of our ultra premium hybrid cannabis oil which is sourced from the finest cannabis flower in Humboldt County California. Our oil is ethanol extracted distillate that is blended with all natural organic plant terpenes.

About this brand

OMG Farms Logo
At OMG Farms, we put so much care into the all-natural cannabis products we create because of the care we have for the community we call home. Each of our products is infused with the finest flower California has to offer and made with you in mind. From Rise to Relax, and Relief to Recover, we can help you discover the experience right for you.