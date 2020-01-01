 Loading…

  Purple Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Hybrid

Purple Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by OMG Sykes

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Purple Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Sour Diesel is a fast-acting, heavy-hitting hybrid. A cross between a sativa, Sour Diesel, and an indica, Purple Kush, Purple Sour Diesel embodies the full force of both strains. Great for nighttime smoking, this strain has a quick onset and a distinctly medicated feel. Featuring heavy head effects and a slight body high, Purple Sour Diesel will energize your mind while leaving you physically relaxed. This strain features a sour, fruity aroma similar to sour grapes.

About this brand

