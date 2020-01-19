 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Burkle Afghani Hash 0.5g

by OMG THC

OMG THC Concentrates Solventless Burkle Afghani Hash 0.5g

About this strain

Burkle

Burkle

Burkle, 3rd place winner of Best Indica Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Granddaddy Purple (though some claim it to be Purple Urkle based on the name). The result is a powerfully relaxing indica that consumes the body with calming effects that ease away pain and induce sleep. Burkle is great for a lazy evening at home, but not so great for being productive. Its sweet flavor profile is a blend of spiced licorice aromas and an earthy peppermint aftertaste. This strain is known to produce a case of the munchies which makes it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite.

About this brand

