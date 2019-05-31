Extra Strength Relieving Spray
by Apothecanna
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This ancient Indian blend of oils and spices combines with high quality, organic Cannabis R.S.O will heal and relieve: * Deep Muscle Pain & Strains * Tension & Stress * Sore Achy Joints * Acute & Chronic Pain * Pre/ Post Workout Stiffness
on May 31st, 2019
This is an unbelievable product. Started using it some months ago for chronic back pain and arthritis, neuropathy. Nothing even comes close to this product, it is a game changer. I haven't had pain relief like this in a decade. I simply refuse to use over-the-counter big-pharma pain relievers. We have many friends and acquaintances that have tried it and have become regular users as well. What is amazing is not only the instant relief, but the pain just doesn't come back. Once or twice a day is sufficient, and after some healing time it's not even needed regularly. I call it a miracle. Try this product, you'll be pleasantly surprised.