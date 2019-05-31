 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Moksha Spray

by Omm Remedies

About this product

This ancient Indian blend of oils and spices combines with high quality, organic Cannabis R.S.O will heal and relieve: * Deep Muscle Pain & Strains * Tension & Stress * Sore Achy Joints * Acute & Chronic Pain * Pre/ Post Workout Stiffness

Browneye57

This is an unbelievable product. Started using it some months ago for chronic back pain and arthritis, neuropathy. Nothing even comes close to this product, it is a game changer. I haven't had pain relief like this in a decade. I simply refuse to use over-the-counter big-pharma pain relievers. We have many friends and acquaintances that have tried it and have become regular users as well. What is amazing is not only the instant relief, but the pain just doesn't come back. Once or twice a day is sufficient, and after some healing time it's not even needed regularly. I call it a miracle. Try this product, you'll be pleasantly surprised.

About this brand

All Omm remedies products contain high quality organic ingredients, purpose built for individuals seeking simple and effective skin care. Omm remedies is passionate about what goes into our products by infusing high quality, organic whole flower Cannabis and wildcrafted essential oils. We extract the desired Cannabanoids in a unique and highly effective process known as Rick Simpson Oil. Known benefits to R.S.O are: * Attacks Cancer Cells * Chronic Pain * Inflammation * Neuropathic Pain * Gout * Eczema * Psoriasis * Fibromyalgia * Arthritis * Migraines And many more.