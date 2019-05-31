Browneye57 on May 31st, 2019

This is an unbelievable product. Started using it some months ago for chronic back pain and arthritis, neuropathy. Nothing even comes close to this product, it is a game changer. I haven't had pain relief like this in a decade. I simply refuse to use over-the-counter big-pharma pain relievers. We have many friends and acquaintances that have tried it and have become regular users as well. What is amazing is not only the instant relief, but the pain just doesn't come back. Once or twice a day is sufficient, and after some healing time it's not even needed regularly. I call it a miracle. Try this product, you'll be pleasantly surprised.