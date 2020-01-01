 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nirvana Body Treatment Oil

by Omm Remedies

A healing and nourishing blend of meditative and uplifting floral essential oils combined with high quality organic Cannabis R.S.O designed for: * Hydration & Revitalization of Skin * Skin Cell Regeneration * Circulation Increase * Inflammation Reduction * Deep Tissue Massage * Aromatherapy * Visibility Reduction of Scaring & Stretch Marks Also try addind Nirvana Body Treatment Oil to : * Diffuser * Daily Moisturizer Lotion * Shampoo * Bath * Foot Soak

All Omm remedies products contain high quality organic ingredients, purpose built for individuals seeking simple and effective skin care. Omm remedies is passionate about what goes into our products by infusing high quality, organic whole flower Cannabis and wildcrafted essential oils. We extract the desired Cannabanoids in a unique and highly effective process known as Rick Simpson Oil. Known benefits to R.S.O are: * Attacks Cancer Cells * Chronic Pain * Inflammation * Neuropathic Pain * Gout * Eczema * Psoriasis * Fibromyalgia * Arthritis * Migraines And many more.