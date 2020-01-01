 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Cheesecake

by Omura

Omura Cannabis Flower Blueberry Cheesecake

About this product

Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Blueberry Cheesecake by Sweetwater Pharms • 2 grams total, .17g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About Omura: Omura's technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About Sweetwater Pharms: Sweetwater Pharms is no newbie to producing medicinal cannabis. We're third generation cannabis cultivators who are passionate about growing original signature strains and committed to providing only quality, consistent and extensively tested product. Our high-end boutique genetics are developed by our skilled in-house breeding team.

About this strain

Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

With a smell distinctly of blueberry cheesecake, this strain was bred from Blueberry and Cheese. Flowers are known to be lime green and dark violet in color with orange hairs and a large coat of crystals. 

About this brand

Heat-Not-Burn technology combined with pre-filled whole flower sticks to create the cleanest and easiest whole flower experience ever.