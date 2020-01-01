About this product

Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Mimosa by Cream of the Crop • 2 grams total, .17g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About the Strain: Champagne Skies has elephantine buds, which are covered in extra dark orange pistils. Its aroma is tart, yet citrusy and slightly diesel, and has a lineage of Dutch Treat and The Vintage. Champagne Skies has a terpene profile of Terpinolene, Pinene and Ocimene offering antibacterial properties and memory loss reduction. With a notable amount of CBG, this strain will leave you in an anxiety-free and creative state of mind. About Omura: Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About Cream of the Crop: We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.