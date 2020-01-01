About this product

Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Durban by TSO Sonoma • 2 grams total, .17g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About Omura: Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About TSO Sonoma We founded TSO Sonoma in 2017 because we believe cannabis has the power to elevate your health and invoke connection with your world. Our collection merges sustainable sun-grown flower, artful design, and inviting community—for a modern, sophisticated cannabis experience. For the connoisseurs and the curious, our products invite a profound new way of looking at not only the plant but holistic wellness itself.