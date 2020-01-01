About this product

Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Lifter by Libertine Naturals • 1.5 grams total, .125g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About Lifter • Cannabinoids 23.92% • Terpenes 0.99% Top 3 Terpene Flavors: 1. Myrcene - Musk, Clove 2. Caryophyllene - Pepper, Spice 3. Humulene - Earthy, Woody Libertine Lifter is made of 100% Full Spectrum Whole Flower hemp. This pure full spectrum hemp CBD gives you all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes, to deliver an entourage effect. It is sourced from select farms in the USA with only 100% whole flower buds; no trim and no shake. Lifter is our highest cannabinoid strain still delivering great terpene flavor. Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market. Lifter is a staple in the hemp flower world, being one of the first highly sought after genetics with high CBD. Users can expect a gentle cerebral focus and energy with an ongoing body relaxation that removes aches and pains. Lifter brings with it flavors of sweet funk and lemon and is a great strain for day or night. About Omura: Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About Libertine: To those of us who march to our own beat, we are Libertine - a Full Spectrum Whole Flower CBD experience crafted from 100% whole flower hemp. Instant sensation. Zero compromises. Tap into the strain that turns on your senses and savor the moment. We were made for elevating the everyday so you can be in the now, all the time. Get ready to take flight. Libertine is for use exclusively on Omura.