About this product

Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Mimosa by Cream of the Crop • 2 grams total, .17g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About the Strain: Mimosa is a lively, sativa-leaning strain bred by Symbiotic Genetics, who chose Purple Punch and Clementine to parent. Mimosa is slightly dense to the touch, and cured to perfection. She has a bright purple exterior and amber, orange colored pistils that are slightly curled. Mimosa definitely stands out with its incredible tutti-fruity smell, and sour red fruit taste that takes you straight to paradise. But it's the wonderfully clear head high that keeps us wanting more. This flower gives a well balanced mood boost as well as a delightful body relaxation effect, making it the best of both worlds! Mimosa has a high amount of pinene, which has anti-inflammatory properties and beneficial respiratory effects. Mimosa is great for a social gathering, if you want to be crowned the life of the party! About Omura: Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About Cream of the Crop: We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.