Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Mimosa by Humboldt's Finest • 2 grams total, .17g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About the Strain: Winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, Mimosa is a Sativa that has definitely gained a lot of attention for its smell & taste. Born of Purple Punch and Clementine, which makes for a very unique flavor profile – Mimosa hits the nose with strong citrus & hints of Hawaiian punch. Quickly becoming a fan favorite, this strain has an uplifting, clear headed effect, often inducing a sense of focus. It is also reported to provide relief to depression and anxiety. About Omura: Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About Humboldt's Finest: Sunlight filtered through foggy mornings and towering redwoods. It’s ideal for growing cannabis. It’s also the most abundant energy source on the planet. You don’t have to burn fossil fuels to make sunlight. Sungrown farming is free of the artificial light and electric power grids indoor growers depend on. Best of all, it’s just as potent. OUR ROOTS RUN DEEP We live, work, and farm here in Humboldt County, California. This is a land of giants, where Earth’s last surviving ancient redwoods soar to the sky, powered by nothing but soil, sun, and water. LEARN MORE SOWN IN CLEAN SOIL The soil is pristine. Blended by nature and infused with minerals and nutrients forged in black volcanic stone millions of years ago. Unspoiled by toxic pesticides. Untouched by chemical fertilizers. LEARN MORE NURTURED WITH RAINWATER We use pure, clean rainwater harvested from our local rain forest. Our rigorous water conservation techniques are helping restore the Eel and Mattole River ecosystems and salmon populations.