About this product

Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Papaya Punch by Cream of the Crop • 2 grams total, .17g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About the Strain: Papaya Punch is a popped-from-seed cross of Papaya and Purple Punch.This indica-leaning strain holds true to its name; with dominant terpenes like linalool and caryophyllene, you will see that it packs a heavy punch! This strain's tutti frutti and cheesy aroma puts you in a sweet state of paradise, but it's relaxing physical effect is substantial! Papaya Punch is definitely a strain you will want to have while on vacation! About Omura: Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About Cream of the Crop: We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.