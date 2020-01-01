About this product

Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Purple Punch by Cannamsterdam • 2 grams total, .17g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About the Strain: Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness. About Omura: Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About Cannamsterdam It all began in the cannabis capital of the world... Amsterdam. While working amongst the world's leading cultivators we were able to perfect our own genetically unique strains. With California legally embracing cannabis and our appetite to be among the greatest, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to bring our proprietary strains to California's emerging market that is quickly becoming the world's next greatest destination for cannabis enthusiasts.