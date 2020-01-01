About this product

Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of Slurricane by Sweetwater Pharms • 2 grams total, .17g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About the Strain: A cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, Slurricane is a light and delicate palate pleaser resulting in a mild, uplifting high. Recommended for day-time consumption and new users. About Omura: Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About Sweetwater Pharms: Sweetwater Pharms is no newbie to producing medicinal cannabis. We’re third generation cannabis cultivators who are passionate about growing original signature strains and committed to providing only quality, consistent and extensively tested product. Our high-end boutique genetics are developed by our skilled in-house breeding team.